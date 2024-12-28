TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.37 and last traded at $61.50. Approximately 93,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,048,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMDX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Baird R W raised TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.92 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.25.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $108.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $438,493.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,766.32. This trade represents a 12.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $563,962.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 732 shares in the company, valued at $61,158.60. The trade was a 90.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,738. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in TransMedics Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also

