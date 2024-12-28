Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT) Short Interest Update

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Trinity Bank, N.A. Stock Performance

TYBT stock opened at $88.50 on Friday. Trinity Bank, N.A. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.07. The stock has a market cap of $95.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.03.

Get Trinity Bank N.A. alerts:

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter.

About Trinity Bank, N.A.

Trinity Bank, N.A. provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. It provides personal and business deposits, such as checking and money market accounts; treasury tax and loan deposits; mobile deposits; certificates of deposit; and automobile, secured/unsecured, home improvement, lots and interim construction, installment/term, equipment, and real estate loans, as well as revolving lines of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Bank N.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Bank N.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.