Tristar Wellness Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:TWSI) Short Interest Update

Tristar Wellness Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:TWSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Tristar Wellness Solutions Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TWSI opened at $0.12 on Friday. Tristar Wellness Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.
Tristar Wellness Solutions Company Profile
