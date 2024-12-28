Tristar Wellness Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:TWSI) Short Interest Update

Tristar Wellness Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:TWSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tristar Wellness Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TWSI opened at $0.12 on Friday. Tristar Wellness Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.

Tristar Wellness Solutions Company Profile

TriStar Wellness Solutions, Inc develops, markets, and sells wound care products. The company also offers skincare and other products under the Beaute de Maman name for pregnant and nursing women; bleeding and wound management products for surgical, health care, consumer, and military markets; and develops and markets Delivery Devise with Invertible Diaphragm, which is a medical applicator for delivering medicants and internal devices within the body without producing injury or damage.

