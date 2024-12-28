Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Shares Up 35.3% – Should You Buy?

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Free Report) traded up 35.3% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 178,150 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 599% from the average session volume of 25,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Triumph Gold Trading Up 35.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$9.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.01.
Triumph Gold Company Profile
Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.
