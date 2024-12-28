Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Trading Up 35.3% – Should You Buy?

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Free Report) shot up 35.3% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 178,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 599% from the average session volume of 25,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock has a market cap of C$9.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.19.

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.

