TrueShares Active Yield ETF (ERNZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2578 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from TrueShares Active Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

TrueShares Active Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ERNZ stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.92. TrueShares Active Yield ETF has a one year low of $23.73 and a one year high of $25.78.

