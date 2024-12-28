Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Short Interest Up 72.6% in December

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, an increase of 72.6% from the November 30th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 606.0 days.

Tsuruha Stock Performance

Shares of TSUSF stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.07. Tsuruha has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $60.71.

Tsuruha Company Profile

Tsuruha Holdings Inc operates drugstores in Japan. It sells pharmaceutical, cosmetic, miscellaneous goods and food products. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Sapporo, Japan.

