Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Short Interest Up 72.6% in December

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, an increase of 72.6% from the November 30th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 606.0 days.
Tsuruha Stock Performance
Shares of TSUSF stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.07. Tsuruha has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $60.71.
Tsuruha Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tsuruha
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Tsuruha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsuruha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.