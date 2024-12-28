Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Short Interest Up 31.3% in December

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the November 30th total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Tullow Oil Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of TUWOY opened at $0.12 on Friday. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

