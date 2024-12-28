Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Short Interest Up 31.3% in December

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the November 30th total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Tullow Oil Trading Up 7.3 %
Shares of TUWOY opened at $0.12 on Friday. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16.
Tullow Oil Company Profile
