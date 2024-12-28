UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UCB Stock Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS UCBJY opened at $100.40 on Friday. UCB has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $100.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.05 and a 200-day moving average of $88.41.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

