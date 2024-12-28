Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 1,380.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,348,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Unicharm Stock Performance

Unicharm stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33. Unicharm has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.17.

Unicharm Company Profile

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand.

