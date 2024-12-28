Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 1,380.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,348,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Unicharm Stock Performance
Unicharm stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33. Unicharm has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.17.
Unicharm Company Profile
