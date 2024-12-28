United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Short Interest Down 83.6% in December

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 83.6% from the November 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

United Internet Price Performance

UDIRF stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 99.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average is $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. United Internet has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $15.89.

Get United Internet alerts:

United Internet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.