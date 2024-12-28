United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Short Interest Down 83.6% in December

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 83.6% from the November 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
United Internet Price Performance
UDIRF stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 99.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average is $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. United Internet has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $15.89.
United Internet Company Profile
