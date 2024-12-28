United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund Issues Monthly Account Statement

On December 27, 2024, the United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP disclosed its monthly account statement for the month ending November 30, 2024, as mandated by Rule 4.22 under the Commodity Exchange Act. The report includes a Statement of Income (Loss) and a Statement of Changes in Net Asset Value. Investors can access a copy of this statement in Exhibit 99.1 of the Current Report on Form 8-K or on the company’s website at www.uscfinvestments.com.

Get alerts:

The information provided in this Current Report, including Exhibit 99.1, is not considered to be “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. It is also not incorporated by reference in any filings under the Securities Act of 1933 unless explicitly stated. The filing further indicates that the United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund remains compliant with reporting regulations as of the specified date.

The financial details outlined in the exhibit show that the fund had a total income (loss) of $1,976,215 for the period. Noteworthy components of the income included realized trading gains (losses) on commodity futures, dividend income, and interest income. On the expense side, general partner management fees, professional fees, and brokerage commissions accounted for the majority of the $23,075 total expenses.

Ending the period with a net income (loss) of $1,953,140, the fund reported a net asset value of $19,120,575 at the close of November. This equated to a net asset value per share of $7.65, based on 2,500,000 shares outstanding.

Stuart P. Crumbaugh, the Chief Financial Officer of United States Commodity Funds LLC (the general partner of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP), confirmed the accuracy and completeness of the report in the attached Exhibit 99.1. The fund reiterates its commitment to transparency and compliance with regulatory requirements.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund’s 8K filing here.

About United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund

(Get Free Report)

The United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP (UNL) is an exchange-traded security company. The Company’s investment objective is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the average of the prices of the Benchmark Futures Contracts, less UNL’s expenses.

Featured Articles