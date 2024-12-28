United States Natural Gas Fund Issues Monthly Account Statement

On December 27, 2024, United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (the “Registrant”) released its monthly account statement for the period ending November 30, 2024. The statement, which includes a Statement of Income (Loss) and a Statement of Changes in Net Asset Value as required by Rule 4.22 under the Commodity Exchange Act, was made public through a Current Report on Form 8-K.

The detailed account statement is accessible as Exhibit 99.1 in the Form 8-K filing. Interested parties can also view the document on the Registrant’s website at www.uscfinvestments.com. It is important to note that the information provided in this Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, is not considered to be “filed” for Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor is it subject to the liabilities specified in that section. Moreover, this information is not incorporated by reference in any Securities Act of 1933 filings unless expressly stated otherwise.

In the financial statement provided by the United States Natural Gas Fund, LP, key financial data and metrics pertaining to the month of November 2024 are outlined in compliance with regulatory requirements.

This announcement falls under the purview of Regulation FD Disclosure in accordance with Item 7.01 of the Form 8-K filing. Additionally, as per Item 9.01, the filing includes the necessary financial statements and exhibits, notably Exhibit 99.1.

The filing was signed by Stuart P. Crumbaugh, the Chief Financial Officer of United States Natural Gas Fund, LP, on behalf of the Registrant. This adherence to regulatory standards ensures transparency and compliance with reporting obligations set forth by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Overall, the release of the monthly account statement underscores the commitment of the United States Natural Gas Fund, LP to provide timely and accurate financial information to its stakeholders and the investing public.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

