Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB) Shares Down 3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB – Get Free Report) were down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.15 and last traded at $18.81. Approximately 4,187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 356,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Upstream Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Upstream Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Upstream Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Upstream Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Get Upstream Bio alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on UPB

Upstream Bio Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.45.

Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($6.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($6.38). The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.83 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upstream Bio, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Upstream Bio

In other Upstream Bio news, major shareholder Ai Upstream Llc purchased 1,175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $19,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,975,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erez Chimovits purchased 825,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,025,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,554,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,432,841. This trade represents a 22.12 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Upstream Bio

(Get Free Report)

Upstream Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for inflammatory diseases that focuses on severe respiratory disorders. It develops verekitug, a monoclonal antibody that targets and inhibits the thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor. The company also develops therapies to treat severe asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upstream Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstream Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.