VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1564 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

ANGL opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47.

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

