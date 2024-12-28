VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.411 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF stock opened at $87.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.19 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52 week low of $81.03 and a 52 week high of $99.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.76.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

