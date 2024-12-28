VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPHGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.411 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF stock opened at $87.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.19 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52 week low of $81.03 and a 52 week high of $99.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.76.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

