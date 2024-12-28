Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,800 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the November 30th total of 306,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 437,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of VONV stock opened at $81.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.55. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $87.97.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
