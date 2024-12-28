Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 103,035 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 112,407 shares.The stock last traded at $107.50 and had previously closed at $107.46.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

