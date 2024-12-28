Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,529,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 2,984,768 shares.The stock last traded at $296.75 and had previously closed at $297.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $441.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.86.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 21,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,818,000.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

