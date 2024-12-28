Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDWGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 66,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 74,700 shares.The stock last traded at $68.06 and had previously closed at $68.18.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.7894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNDW. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Private Client Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

