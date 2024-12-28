Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) Increases Funding for COVID-19 Vaccine Trial

Vaxart, Inc., a Delaware-based biotechnology company, announced in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated December 20, 2024, that it has entered into Modification No. 4 to its Project Agreement. This modification increases the total estimated ceiling for funding to approximately $460.7 million, up by about $4.6 million. Additionally, the total funding currently allotted to the Phase 2b comparative study, comparing Vaxart’s oral pill XBB COVID-19 vaccine candidate with an FDA-approved mRNA vaccine, has been increased to approximately $134.2 million, a rise of roughly $37.7 million.

Part of the additional funding will be allocated for acquiring and distributing the mRNA comparator and other clinical materials to clinical sites involved in the trial. It will also aid in preparing these sites for the main efficacy and safety phase of the study.

The details of the Modification are set to be included as an exhibit in Vaxart’s upcoming periodic report. The Company highlighted the importance of the additional funding in its ongoing efforts regarding clinical and regulatory development plans for its product candidates. However, it also noted that forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, warning investors that actual results may differ from anticipated outcomes due to various factors.

Vaxart emphasized the significance of milestone achievements and successful outcomes in the trial, while also acknowledging risks associated with continuing operating losses. The Company committed to updating stakeholders as necessary under applicable laws.

The filing was signed on December 27, 2024, by Steven Lo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vaxart, Inc.

