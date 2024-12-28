Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK) Short Interest Update

Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the November 30th total of 739,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Viking in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Viking from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Viking from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Viking from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Viking in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking
Viking Stock Down 2.7 %
Viking stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average of $37.56. Viking has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $47.62.
About Viking
Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Viking
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.