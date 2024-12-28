Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK) Short Interest Update

Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the November 30th total of 739,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Viking in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Viking from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Viking from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Viking from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Viking in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Viking in the second quarter worth $670,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,685,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking in the second quarter valued at about $1,597,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viking during the second quarter worth about $2,546,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viking in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average of $37.56. Viking has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $47.62.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

