Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $10.26. Vinci Partners Investments shares last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 8,265 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VINP

Vinci Partners Investments Stock Down 1.2 %

Vinci Partners Investments Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 391.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 84,040 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 139,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 94,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 6.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 154,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

About Vinci Partners Investments

(Get Free Report)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.