Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 44,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 62,543 shares.The stock last traded at $54.13 and had previously closed at $54.32.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $568.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average is $51.62.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.0829 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Institutional Trading of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF

About Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF ( NASDAQ:HLAL Free Report ) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.

