Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 44,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 62,543 shares.The stock last traded at $54.13 and had previously closed at $54.32.
The stock has a market capitalization of $568.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average is $51.62.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.0829 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.
The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.
