Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon Sells 29,124 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,689,601.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,785,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,609,579.70. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 27th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $2,663,098.56.
- On Thursday, October 24th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $2,411,175.96.
Walmart Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $91.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $96.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,072,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,659,844 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,848,533,000 after buying an additional 2,107,197 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $541,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,236,769 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,522,369,000 after acquiring an additional 350,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
