Walter M. Fiederowicz Sells 10,000 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $240,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,500. This trade represents a 16.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Photronics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PLAB opened at $23.92 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.42. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Photronics had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $222.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Photronics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 18,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

