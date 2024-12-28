Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Director Blake G. Modersitzki Sells 84,764 Shares

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAVGet Free Report) Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 84,764 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $1,397,758.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,567.75. This trade represents a 29.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Weave Communications stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 2.00. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $16.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEAV. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Weave Communications during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Weave Communications by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Weave Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Weave Communications from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

