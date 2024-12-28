William S. Demchak Sells 1,242 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.29, for a total transaction of $235,098.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,039 shares in the company, valued at $100,331,082.31. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $193.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.69 and a 52-week high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 141.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 231.6% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

