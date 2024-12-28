Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Short Interest Down 31.9% in December

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,400 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the November 30th total of 175,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 424,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xilio Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 45,554 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xilio Therapeutics by 85.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 155,337 shares during the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Xilio Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Xilio Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

XLO opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -0.29. Xilio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93.

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. The company’s checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

