XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading 4.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.62 and last traded at $13.51. 1,752,792 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 13,342,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.80 price target (up from $8.20) on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. China Renaissance raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $14.60 to $13.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Get XPeng alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on XPEV

XPeng Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 16.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in XPeng by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.