Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XPOF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

NYSE:XPOF opened at $12.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.21 million, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.26. Xponential Fitness has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25.

In other Xponential Fitness news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 2,595,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $39,842,429.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at $468,881.10. This trade represents a 98.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 26,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $325,693.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,205.52. This represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 13.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 15.4% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

