Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Short Interest Up 41.6% in December

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the November 30th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 721,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Zhongchao Trading Down 2.4 %

ZCMD stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. Zhongchao has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.10.

Zhongchao Company Profile

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

