Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Short Interest Up 41.6% in December

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the November 30th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 721,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Zhongchao Trading Down 2.4 %
ZCMD stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. Zhongchao has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.10.
Zhongchao Company Profile
