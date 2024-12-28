Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Short Interest Down 76.6% in December

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 76.6% from the November 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ZIONP stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $24.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.41.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were issued a $0.362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

