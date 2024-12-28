Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR) Short Interest Update

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, an increase of 120.7% from the November 30th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Zoomcar Price Performance

ZCAR opened at $2.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10. Zoomcar has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $1,289.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoomcar

In other Zoomcar news, Director Mark F. Sr. Bailey purchased 184,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $787,999.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,534,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,567,642.88. The trade was a 13.63 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoomcar Company Profile

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. The company connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. Its platform offers vehicle searching and discovery, host and guest chat, vehicle and driver tracking, and ratings services.

