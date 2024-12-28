Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCARW) Short Interest Down 23.1% in December

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCARW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the November 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Zoomcar Stock Performance

Zoomcar stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Zoomcar has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

Get Zoomcar alerts:

Zoomcar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. It connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Bronxville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Zoomcar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoomcar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.