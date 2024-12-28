Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCARW) Short Interest Down 23.1% in December

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCARW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the November 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Zoomcar Stock Performance
Zoomcar stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Zoomcar has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.
Zoomcar Company Profile
