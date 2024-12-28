ZW Data Action Technologies Announces Change in Board of Directors

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 27, 2024, announcing a change in its Board of Directors. Kevin Choi, an independent director of the Company, resigned from his position on the same day, with no reported disagreements with the Company.
Following Choi’s resignation, Justin Tam has been appointed to take over as the new independent director. With over 30 years of professional experience spanning various fields including business development, healthcare technology, investment management, and entrepreneurship, Tam brings a wealth of knowledge to the role. He most recently served as the Business Development Director at FINESSE Healthcare, a start-up company specializing in homecare AI.
The Form 8-K was signed on December 27, 2024, by Handong Cheng, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer and Acting Chief Financial Officer of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read ZW Data Action Technologies’s 8K filing here.
About ZW Data Action Technologies
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
