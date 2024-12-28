Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

ZYME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Zymeworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

In other Zymeworks news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 11,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $168,846.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,704,239 shares in the company, valued at $207,623,854.68. This trade represents a 0.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 84.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 8,049.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $998.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.00.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 182.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

