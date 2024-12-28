ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Short Interest Down 34.4% in December

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the November 30th total of 39,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Trading Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ ZVSA opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Company Profile

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. The company develops drug development platforms, including Cholesterol Efflux Mediator VAR 200, an injectable drug, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic kidney diseases; and Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical stage for treatment of inflammatory diseases comprising acute respiratory syndrome, multiple sclerosis, IgA neuropathy, pancreatic cancer, Parkinson's and Huntington's disease, atherosclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, and obesity.

