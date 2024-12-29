12244 (ASM.V) (CVE:ASM) Trading Up 2.7% – What’s Next?

12244 (ASM.V) (CVE:ASM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.92 and last traded at C$1.91. Approximately 16,105 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 42,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.86.
12244 (ASM.V) Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.91.
12244 (ASM.V) Company Profile
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd is a Canada-based resource company. It is focused on silver, gold, and copper exploration, extraction and processing. It extracts resources and processes a bulk concentrate at the San Gonzalo Mine and a copper concentrate from the Avino Mine, both of which are located on the Avino property in Durango, Mexico.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 12244 (ASM.V)
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for 12244 (ASM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 12244 (ASM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.