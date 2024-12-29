3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,900 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the November 30th total of 589,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

TRSBF stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. 3SBio has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75.

3SBio Inc, an investment holding company, develops, produces markets, and sells biopharmaceutical products in Mainland China and internationally. The company provides TPIAO, a recombinant human thrombopoietin to treat chemotherapy-induced thrombopenia and immune thrombocytopenia; Cipterbin, an anti-HER2 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer; TNF, pre-filled aqueous injection solution.

