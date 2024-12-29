Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on January 15th

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Acadian Timber Stock Performance

TSE:ADN opened at C$17.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$314.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.87. Acadian Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$16.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.64.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$25.96 million during the quarter. Acadian Timber had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Acadian Timber will post 1.0095345 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp is a Canada-based supplier of primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company’s operating segments include NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. It generates maximum revenue from the NB Timberlands segment. The company’s product includes softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood and biomass by-products.

