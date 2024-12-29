Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a growth of 88.2% from the November 30th total of 34,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Adagene Stock Performance

Shares of Adagene stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. Adagene has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adagene

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adagene stock. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Adagene at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adagene in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

About Adagene

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti- CD137 IgG4 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a masked fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical development for the treatment of advanced/metastatic solid tumors.

