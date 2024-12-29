AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF) Short Interest Update

AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

AddLife AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDLF opened at C$7.94 on Friday. AddLife AB has a 52-week low of C$7.94 and a 52-week high of C$7.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.94.

About AddLife AB (publ)

AddLife AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment, consumables, and reagents primarily to healthcare sector, research, colleges, and universities, as well as the food and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates through Labtech and Medtech segments. The Labtech segment offers products, solutions, and services in the areas of diagnostics, and biomedical research and laboratory equipment for plastic consumables, cell biology, reagents, lab, and other instruments.

