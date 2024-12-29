AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF) Short Interest Update

AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
AddLife AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDLF opened at C$7.94 on Friday. AddLife AB has a 52-week low of C$7.94 and a 52-week high of C$7.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.94.
About AddLife AB (publ)
