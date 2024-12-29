Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Short Interest Update

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the November 30th total of 180,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Aditxt Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADTX opened at $0.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08. Aditxt has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $338.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt sold 25,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $29,874.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aditxt

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, engages in the development and commercialization of technologies that focus on improving the health through monitoring and modulating the immune systems. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its tissues.

