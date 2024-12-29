Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Update

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,306,200 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 1,934,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 59.0 days.
Adriatic Metals Price Performance
Adriatic Metals stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. Adriatic Metals has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44.
Adriatic Metals Company Profile
