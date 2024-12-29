Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Short Interest Up 16.8% in December

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,600 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the November 30th total of 135,800 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Advent Technologies Stock Performance

ADN stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.43. Advent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52.

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 27th. The company reported ($3.65) EPS for the quarter. Advent Technologies had a negative return on equity of 442.47% and a negative net margin of 828.45%.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.