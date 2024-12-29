Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Short Interest Update

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the November 30th total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 494.5 days.

Adyen Stock Up 1.5 %

ADYYF opened at $1,494.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,467.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,384.30. Adyen has a 52 week low of $1,084.62 and a 52 week high of $1,754.57.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

