Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Short Interest Update

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the November 30th total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 494.5 days.
Adyen Stock Up 1.5 %
ADYYF opened at $1,494.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,467.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,384.30. Adyen has a 52 week low of $1,084.62 and a 52 week high of $1,754.57.
Adyen Company Profile
