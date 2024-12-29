Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Short Interest Update

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 685,400 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the November 30th total of 965,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.7 days.

Aecon Group Price Performance

Shares of AEGXF stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.29. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $22.26.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

