Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT) Short Interest Update

Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the November 30th total of 82,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Aeries Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aeries Technology stock. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 177,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. owned approximately 1.16% of Aeries Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aeries Technology alerts:

Aeries Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:AERT opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of -0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. Aeries Technology has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $3.12.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology ( NASDAQ:AERT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. Aeries Technology had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Aeries Technology, Inc operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aeries Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeries Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.