Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 846,900 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the November 30th total of 611,400 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Institutional Trading of Affimed
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Affimed during the second quarter worth $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 342,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.
Affimed Trading Up 1.6 %
AFMD opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Affimed has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on Affimed
Affimed Company Profile
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States and Germany. The company’s lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase Ib clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase IIb clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development for the treatment acute myeloid.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Affimed
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.