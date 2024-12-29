Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 846,900 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the November 30th total of 611,400 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Affimed during the second quarter worth $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 342,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

AFMD opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Affimed has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFMD. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Affimed from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Affimed from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States and Germany. The company’s lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase Ib clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase IIb clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development for the treatment acute myeloid.

